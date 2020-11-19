New Delhi: As the national capital on Thursday again recorded more than 7000 coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought cooperation from all political parties in the fight against the pandemic. He urged them to work together and keep aside politics as well as blamegame over measures imposed by his government. Also Read - 60,000 Daily RT-PCR Tests, 500 Beds With Oxygen, 80% Reserved ICUs: How Delhi Gears to Fight COVID-19

Delhi on Thursday broke record and reported 7,546 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the infection tally to over 5.1 lakh, even as 98 more fatalities pushed the toll to 8,041.

Soon after attending an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the city, Kejriwal said he treated all Delhiites as a family and asserted that the Delhi government was forced to take the step of putting a ban on performing Chhath Puja at water bodies and public places to protect them from widespread coronavirus infection.

He said this as the Delhi BJP and the Congress raised the issue of the ban on performing Chhath Puja at public places during the meeting and demanded that the government allow it with required COVID-19 precautions.

The chief minister said, “I told all the parties that its a tough time for Delhi people due to rising coronavirus cases and there should be no politics at such a time. Everyone agreed that it was time to serve people sidelining politics, allegations and blame game”.

Saying that there were allegations and counter allegations some days ago over Chhath Puja, Kejriwal said he received many good suggestions in the all-party meeting and he will work on them.

Talking about corona preparations, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Delhi government will increase the number of RT-PCR tests conducted daily from around 18,000 to 27,000 and the chief minister will meet market associations if any decision is taken on shutting down markets in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In Delhi, the highest single-day spike till date — 8,593 cases — was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were recorded. Ninety-eight more fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to over 8,000-mark.