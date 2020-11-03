New Delhi: The national capital on Tuesday recorded over 6,700 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the infection tally in the region to over 4 lakh and now the active cases in the region stands at 36,375. Also Read - Hand Hygiene Awareness: Changing Scenario in the Pandemic World

The 6,725 fresh cases came out of the 59,540 tests that were conducted on Monday and reportedly this is the first time when the number of cases in a day has crossed the 6,000-mark. The previous highest single-day spike till date was at 5,891 cases on Friday.

As per the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department, total forty-eight new fatalities were recorded which takes the death toll in the national capital to 6,652. Delhi had recorded over 5,000 daily cases for five days on the trot, ending Sunday when the count stood at 5,664.

The city recorded 4,001 COVID-19 cases on Monday with positivity rate hovering around 11 per cent, even as the Centre attributed the sudden surge in daily incidences in the last few days to greater movement of people during festive season and laxity in adhering to safety norms.

Currently, 6,798 out of 15,823 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 973 out of 7,887 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 358 out of 527 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 21,521 people are in home isolation. Delhi has a total of 3,453 containment zones.

Meanwhile, a fresh spike of 38,310 coronavirus infections and 490 deaths in the past 24 hours took India’s tally on Tuesday to 82,67,623, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With Agency inputs)