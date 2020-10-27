New Delhi: Delhi recorded 4,853 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike here till date, as the infection tally in the city mounted to over 3.64 lakh, authorities said. Also Read - Covid-19 Cases Increased in 5 States During Festive Season; Recovery Rate Above 90%: Govt

The previous highest single-day spike of 4,473 cases was recorded on September 16.

The positivity rate stood at 8.48 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 1.74 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Forty-four new fatalities pushed the death toll in the national capital to 6,356, it said.

The city had recorded 54 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, the highest in over three months.

The 4,853 fresh cases on Tuesday came out of the 57,210 tests conducted the previous day.

The number of fresh cases recorded on Monday stood at 2,832, and 4,136 on Sunday, while the figures were 4,116 on Saturday and 4,086 on Friday.

The active cases tally on Tuesday rose to 27,873 from 25,786 the previous day, as per the bulletin.

It said that the total number of cases has climbed to 3,64,341.

The number of containment zones in Delhi increased to 3,032 from 2,930 on Monday.

The recovery rate on Tuesday was over 90 per cent, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev took a review meeting with all district magistrates on COVID-19 management, it said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Services) took a meeting with senior officers of the health department to review the COVID-19 situation.

Also, sources said the Delhi government has started work on collecting data of healthcare workers here for making electronic database of those who will get vaccinated for COVID-19 in the first phase.

According to the Tuesday bulletin, out of the total number of 15,765 beds in COVID hospitals, 10,312 are vacant.

It said that 513 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by the Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Monday stood at 42,637 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 14,573 in all adding to 57,210, according to the bulletin.

The number of tests done per million, as on Monday was over 2.34 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 44 lakh.

The bulletin said that 3,30,112 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

Since September, daily cases had begun to rise in the city. From the last week of September, it had started to come down a bit.

The number of people in home isolation rose to 16,415 compared to 16,396 the previous day.