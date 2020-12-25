New Delhi: The national capital recorded 758 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in more than four months, with 30 new fatalities. Also Read - Delhi Ready For Vaccination, Around 51 Lakh People To Get Vaccine in First Phase, Announces CM Arvind Kejriwal

The infection tally in the city mounted to over 6.21 lakh and death toll rose to 10,414, authorities said, adding that over 85,000 tests were conducted the previous day. The health bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 6,21,439.

The COVID-19 positivity rate also dipped to 0.88 per cent, the lowest it has been since over eight months. The previous low was 0.99 per cent on December 23. Also Read - Third Wave of Coronavirus in Delhi Now Ending, Active Cases Down to 12,000: CM Kejriwal

The active cases tally on Friday dropped to 7,267 from 7,909 on Thursday.

From December 21-23, the daily case count had been below the 1000-mark. On Monday, 803 cases were reported, the lowest since August 17; on Tuesday 939 cases were reported and 871 on Wednesday.

However, on Thursday 1,063 cases were recorded, dropping again on Friday.

These 758 cases were diagnosed following the 85,749 tests conducted the previous day, including 45,521 RT-PCR tests and 40,228 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On August 17, Delhi had recorded 787 cases, and 652 on August 16.

(With inputs from PTI)