New Delhi: Highest in over three months, Delhi reported over 1500 Coronavirus cases on Thursday while five more people succumbed to the disease. Notably, this is the highest number of cases reported since December 16 when 1,547 people had tested positive for COVID-19. The city is seeing a spurt its Coronavirus caseload since the past week. It had recorded 1,254 cases on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday — the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000-mark. The active cases rose to 5,497 on Thursday from 4,890 a day ago.

There were 888 cases on Monday, 823 on Sunday, 813 on Saturday, 716 on Friday, 607 on Thursday, and 536 on Wednesday last week, according to official data. Five more people died from the pathogen on Thursday, taking the number of fatalities to 10,978. A total of 89,836 tests, including 58,303 RT-PCR tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said. The number of people under home isolation rose to 2,871 from 2,560 from a day ago. The containment zones rose to 1,076 from 976 on Wednesday, it said. The caseload in Delhi on January 1 had stood at over 6.25 lakh and the total fatalities were 10,557. The number of daily cases had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month’s highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded. However, the number of daily cases begun to rise again in March and has been steadily increasing over the last few days. Health experts and doctors have attributed this “sudden rise” in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-appropriate behavior, and “assuming all is well now”. The next two-three months could be challenging, they said, adding the situation can be kept under control if vaccination is opened up for more people and COVID-19 protocols are strictly adhered to. Amid rise in coronavirus cases in Delhi, the Kejriwal government has initiated random Covid-19 testing across airports, railways and bus stations.

List of Restrictions ahead of Holi

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had on Tuesday ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navaratri. “Amid rising COVID-19 cases in NCT of Delhi, public celebrations for upcoming festivals such as Holi, Navratri, & gatherings in general, shall not be allowed. All DMs and concerned authorities should ensure strict adherence to the order,” the DDMA issued an order.

