New Delhi: With a mounting sum of 3,256 fresh coronavirus cases, the coronavirus tally in Delhi on Sunday climbed to over 1.91 lakh, including 4567 deaths. At least 29 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, authorities said. Notably, this is the highest spike of COVID-19 in more than two months, after a steady decline in numbers in the month of August.

As many as 26,829 rapid antigen tests and 9,217 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the national capital, while the number of Containment zones also increased to 1,076.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked citizens to not fear the rising numbers as the spike in COVID-19 cases is because of increased testing by the state government.

“We have doubled testing, started testing at markets, bus stands, Mohalla Clinics etc. Test, test, test. Isolate infected people and provide them with good treatment. I have told officers not to worry if the numbers increase due to multi-fold testing (sic),” CM Kejriwal had tweeted.

At present, the total number of cases in Delhi stands at 1,91,499, of which 1,65,973 patients have either been discharged, recovered or migrated. The number of active cases stands at 20,909.