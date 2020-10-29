Coronavirus Latest Update: For the second time in a row, the national capital on Thursday recorded 5,739 fresh COVID-19 cases, which is the highest single-day spike till date, as the infection tally in the city mounted to over 3.75 lakh. Also Read - Aarogya Setu App Issue: IT Ministry to Take Action Against Officials Responsible For Info Lapses

As per updates from health authorities, the previous highest single-day spike of 5,673 cases was recorded on Wednesday.

Twenty-seven new fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll in the national capital to 6,423, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The 5,739 fresh cases came out of the 60,124 tests conducted the previous day.

The active cases tally on Thursday rose to 30,952 from 29,378 the previous day, as per the bulletin. It said that the total number of cases has climbed to 3,75,753.

(With inputs from PTI)