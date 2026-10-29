Delhi red alert: Heavy rain to lash Delhi-NCR as IMD issues red and orange alerts with thunderstorms warning

The IMD has issued a weather warning valid on October 29, alerting Delhi residents to moderate thunderstorms, lightning, hail and gusty winds across multiple districts.

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Delhi-NCR rain ALERT; IMD predicts more rain today (Image: PTI)

Delhi red alert: In a matter of alert for the residents, the national capital is bracing for another spell of unsettled weather on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a district-level nowcast warning of moderate thunderstorms, lightning, rainfall and possible hailstorms across several parts of Delhi. According to the official IMD bulletin issued on Thursday, the nowcast is valid for three hours until 6:08 pm on October 29. The weather system is being driven by a combination of western disturbances and cyclonic circulations that continue to influence weather patterns across North India. Here are all the details you need to know about the red alert issued by the IMD for Delhi.

Delhi red alert: Area-wise weather impact

Hailstorm & Moderate Thunderstorm Alert: Moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail are very likely over parts of Central Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi and North Delhi. Read more: Delhi feels the chill! Temperature drops sharply by 6 C, will it rain again today? Check IMD's latest forecast

Moderate Rain & Lightning: Thunderstorms with lightning and moderate rainfall are expected in parts of South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahdara, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, North West Delhi and West Delhi.

Light Rain & Gusty Winds: Areas in South East Delhi, East Delhi and South Delhi may experience light rain or light thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph.

Karwa Chauth fasting to be impacted by weather!

Frequent spells of varied intensity showers will continue throughout the day along with cloudy conditions in Delhi NCR, Haryana, West UP and Chandigarh.

Moon sighting is not expected in night due to overcast conditions, plan accordingly.

#DelhiRains — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) October 29, 2026

Disaster management officials and meteorological authorities have advised residents to take precautions during lightning and hail activity and to stay updated via local weather bulletins.

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday morning, with the city-level Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 229, slightly above Wednesday’s reading of 228, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) All India AQI portal.

Uttam Nagar reported the highest AQI at 339, followed by Mundka at 336 and Dwarka Sector 8 at 307. CRRI Mathura Road recorded an AQI of 297, while Jahangirpuri registered 294. Punjabi Bagh and Vivek Vihar reported readings of 286 and 277, respectively, a report by ANI said.

Lodhi Road recorded the lowest AQI among Delhi’s reporting stations at 129. Ghoga followed with a reading of 132, while IMD Lodhi Road registered 148. All three stations fell within the ‘moderate’ category.

(With inputs from agencies)