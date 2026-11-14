Delhi Red Fort blast update: Accused Shaheen, Muzammil deny charges, claim no link to conspiracy

The defence denied their involvement in the conspiracy, arguing that neither was connected to the purchase of the car used in the blast.

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The defence denied their involvement in the conspiracy, arguing that neither was connected to the purchase of the car used in the blast. | image: ANI

Delhi Red Fort Blast: In the latest development in the Delhi Red Fort blast case, the Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday heard arguments from the defence counsel for Muzammil Shakeel and Shaheen Saeed. Both accused were arrested in connection with the Red Fort blast case, which claimed the lives of several people. A car was blown up near the Red Fort on November 10 last year, killing at least 11 people (including accused Umar Un Nabi).

It was argued by Defence counsel that these two accused are not even connected with the purchase of the car used for the blast. There is no communication between these accused and the other accused.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a charge sheet against 11 accused. One accused, Umar Un Nabi, died in the blast. A supplementary charge sheet was also filed against 2 accused.

Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma heard the arguments advanced on behalf of Muzammil Shakeel and Shaheen Saeed. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

The court has listed the matter for hearing arguments on behalf of the other accused, Shoaib, on November 17.

Advocate M S Khan, along with Advocates Rahul Sahani and Zahbi Tihami, appeared for the accused persons.

Senior Advocate Madhav Khaurana (Special Public Prosecutor) appeared for the NIA. It was argued that there is sufficient material to frame charges against all accused persons. There is sufficient evidence of conspiracy among the accused persons.

It is alleged that Umar Un Nabi was in a panic after the information of arrest of his associates from Al Falah University of Faridabad, Haryana.

Defence counsel said that both accused are not connected with the conspiracy behind the blast that took place on November 10, 2025, as they had been arrested on October 29 and November 9.

It was further argued that the car used by Umar Un Nabi in the blast was purchased on October 30 from a car dealer of Faridabad, Haryana. However, accused Muzammil Shakeel was already arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on October 29 in the larger conspiracy case.

This car was in the name of Amir Rashid. Accused Muzammil Shakeel neither facilitated nor financed the purchase of the said car. He was not shown in the CCTV footage. Accused Umar Un Nabi, Amir Rashid and third accused Jasir Bilal Wani are seen in the CCTV. There is no communication between Muzammil Shakeel and the other accused persons, advocate M S Khan argued.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police nabbed accused Shaheen Saeed from Lucknow on November 9, the counsel said, questioning whether Umar and Amir were aware that Shakeel would be arrested by the police on October 29. The counsel also questioned how the accused were linked to the conspiracy. The NIA filed a chargesheet against 11 accused, including Umar Un Nabi, on June 4 after completing its investigation.

(with ANI inputs)