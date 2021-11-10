New Delhi: India on Wednesday hosted security czars of Russia, Iran and five central Asian countries – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan – for a security dialogue on Afghanistan that was chaired by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in New Delhi.Also Read - India to Host Key NSA-Level Meet on Afghanistan Today; China, Pakistan to Skip

The recent developments in Afghanistan have important implications not only for the people of that country but also for its neighbours and the region, NSA Ajit Doval said at the eight-nation dialogue on the crisis in Afghanistan since Taliban's takeover.

Chairing the meet, Doval in his opening remarks said it is time to have close consultations, greater cooperation and coordination among the regional countries on the Afghan situation.

The ‘Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan’ is being attended by security czars of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

India is hosting the dialogue to firm up a common approach for practical cooperation in confronting increasing threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul.

“We are meeting today to discuss matters relating to Afghanistan. We all have been keenly watching the developments in that country,” Doval said.

“These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region,” he said.

The NSA hoped that the deliberations will be productive.

“This is a time for close consultations amongst us,” he said.

“I am confident that our deliberations will be productive, useful and will contribute to help the people in Afghanistan and enhance our collective security,” he added.

Marat M Imankulov, Secretary of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan, said, “It’s a very difficult situation in our region and all over the world; this is regarding terrorist organizations in Afghanistan. With joint efforts…help should be extended to Afghan people.”

Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, said, “The multilateral meetings help in discussing issues linked to development situation in Afghanistan; counter challenges, threat emanating from the country, and establish long lasting peace in the country.”

Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secertary National Security Council Iran, said, “There’s crisis of migration, refugees in Afghanistan & solution can come with the formation of an inclusive government, and participation of all ethnic groups. Hoping to come up with a mechanism to resolve it.”