New Delhi: Delhi reported 35 fresh COVID-19 cases and one more fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, according to data shared by the city health department. According to a bulletin issued by the department, 86 COVID-19 patients were discharged from city hospitals in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate stands at 0.05 per cent.Also Read - Darjeeling Toy Train Resumes Services Between Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling After 17 Months | Watch

With the new cases, Delhi’s COVID-19 tally has climbed to 14,37,550, of which 14,12,081 patients have either recovered, migrated or have been discharged. The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 25,080 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent, the bulletin said. Also Read - Mission Vatsalya: Maharashtra Launches Special Scheme For COVID Widows, Will Offer 18 Services

Of the 12,036 beds in city hospitals for Covid patients, only 249 are occupied, it added. Also Read - Massive Surge: Kerala Logs Over 30K New Covid Cases, BJP Slams Vijayan Government Over Deteriorating Situation

Delhi schools re-opening:

An expert committee set up by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has recommended phase-wise reopening of schools in the national capital, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. The panel has recommended that schools be reopened for all classes but senior wing students be called in the first phase followed by middle class students and ultimately primary classes.

“The panel has submitted its report today. The recommendations include reopening of schools for all classes but in a phase-wise manner. The report will be studied in detail and a final decision will be taken soon in this regard,” the news agency quoted a person as saying.