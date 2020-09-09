New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday registered a spike of over 4,000 Coronavirus cases, pushing the total infection tally in the Union Territory to over 2-lakh mark. This sharp surge in COVID cases also comes at a time when the Delhi Metro has resumed its services with curtailed operations. Also Read - DMRC Issues New Guidelines Ahead of Resumption of Services on All Lines, Encourages 'Work From Home'

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government ruled out possibility of another lockdown. Asserting the same, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the economy "cannot be kept shut for eternity" as livelihoods of millions depend on it.

The health minister also urged people to exhibit greater alertness and responsibility in public places to deal with this health crisis, adding that "extreme caution and not panic" should be the response of the city.

Amid rise in cases, the total number of containment zones in the capital has also breached 1000 mark. Delhi currently has 1,114 containment zones. Notably, this is for the first time when Delhi is witnessing such a large surge in the number of containment zones.

District officials have maintained that the number of containment zones may rise further with more screening tests and the consequent climb in the cases of the infection.