New Delhi: A Kargil ‘victory run’ was flagged off on Sunday by Lieutenant-General Ashwani Kumar from Vijay Chowk. The run will conclude at India Gate, stated news agency ANI. This event marked the commemoration of the valour displayed by the war heroes during the successful ‘Operation Vijay’ also known as the Kargil War.

“To pay tribute to the courage, valour and sacrifice of the Heroes of Kargil, ‘victory run’ is being organised in New Delhi at Vijay Chowk 0600 Hrs 21 July 2019. Come run with the Army Bravehearts,” tweeted Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information. This victory run is dedicated to Kargil martyrs.

#WATCH Delhi: Kargil 'victory run' flagged off by Lieutenant-General Ashwani Kumar, from Vijay Chowk. The run will conclude at India Gate. #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/SCeanZFrSJ — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

Meanwhile, the ADG PI of the Indian Army informed that due to the sad demise of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, the Tri-Services Band Performance which was scheduled to be held at India Gate on Sunday has been postponed to July 22 at the same time and same venue.

The theme of this year’s 20th anniversary of Kargil War is ‘Remember, Rejoice and Renew’, according to a press release by the Ministry of Defence. “We ‘remember’ our martyrs, by revisiting the sacrifices and instilling pride and respect among us, we ‘rejoice’ by celebrating the victory in Kargil and we ‘renew’ our resolve to safeguard the honour of the Tricolour,” the press release added.

On July 15, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan along with two other ministers flagged off the commemoration of trains with vinyl posters of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’. Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, the Kargil War celebrations will be undertaken for a week, stated the Union Home Ministry.

In May of 1999, India received intelligence reports about infiltrators across the Pakistan border trying to enter into Kargil and occupying it. Soon the Indian Army launched Operation Vijay which marked the beginning of the Kargil War. Simultaneously, the IAF also launched Operation Safed Sagar which resulted in India’s victory in the war.