Delhi Reports 300 Fresh Covid Cases, Highest Since September Last Year; Positivity Rate 13.89%

Delhi COVID Tally: With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has increased to 20,09,361, while the death toll due to the viral infection stands at 26,526.

New Delhi: Delhi’s COVID-19 cases climbed to 300 on Wednesday for the first time since September last year, while the positivity rate climbed to 13.89 per cent, as per data shared by the city health department. Two more Covid-related deaths were also reported, it added.

Delhi Covid Tally – Check Updates For this Week

Earlier on Tuesday, the national capital recorded 214 fresh cases of the viral disease. The positivity rate stood at 11.82 per cent. Delhi recorded 115 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 7.45 per cent on Monday. The city logged 153 cases with a positivity rate of 9.13 per cent on Sunday and 139 cases with a positivity rate of 4.98 per cent on Saturday. It saw 152 cases with a positivity rate of 6.66 per cent on Friday and 117 cases with a positivity rate of 4.95 per cent on Thursday.

COVID Tall in Delhi – Increase Or Decrease? Read Below

Amid a sharp rise in the figure of H3N2 influenza cases in the country, Delhi has witnessed an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days. The number of fresh cases had seen a decline over the last few months in Delhi. It had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the pandemic broke out. With the fresh cases, Delhi’s COVID-19 tally has increased to 20,09,361, while the death toll due to the viral infection stands at 26,526.

The data also showed that 2,160 Covid tests were conducted on Tuesday. Fifty-four of the 7,986 beds are occupied in the dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the city, while 452 patients are in home isolation, the health department said.

The number of active cases of the infection currently stands at 806, it said.

New XBB.1.16 variant of the virus Could be Driving the Surge: Medical Experts

Amid a gradual increase in the number of Covid cases in the national capital, medical experts say the new XBB.1.16 variant of the virus could be driving the surge, PTI reported. However, they maintain that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get booster shots of the vaccines. They also say this rise in the number of cases could be a result of more people getting themselves tested for Covid as a precaution when they actually get infected with the influenza virus and develop fever and related symptoms. As per the news agency PTI report, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said there were not many influenza cases in the city hospitals and the situation was being monitored closely.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said the rise in the number of influenza cases is due to the Influenza A sub-type H3N2 virus. The H3N2 virus is leading to more hospitalisations than the other sub-types. The symptoms include a runny nose, persistent cough, and fever.

(With PTI Inputs)

