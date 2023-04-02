Home

Delhi Reports 429 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In A Day; Highest In Over 7 Months

Delhi COVID-19 Tally: The national capital has witnessed an increase in the number of fresh Covid infections over the last few days amid a sharp rise in the figure of H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

429 new Covid cases in Delhi, positivity rate rises to 16.09%..

Delhi COVID-19 Tally Latest Update: Delhi recorded 429 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, the highest in over seven months, with the positivity rate rising to 16.09 per cent, as per the data shared by the city health department. One Covid-related death was reported in the city. The health bulletin, however, said the primary cause of death was not Covid-19. At present, the death toll due to the infection stands at 26,530.

Delhi COVID-19 Tally For The Week

Saturday : Delhi saw 416 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.37 per cent.

: Delhi saw 416 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.37 per cent. Thursday : The city recorded 295 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 12.48 per cent.

: The city recorded 295 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 12.48 per cent. Wednesday : The national capital logged 300 cases and two deaths. The positivity rate was 13.89 per cent.

: The national capital logged 300 cases and two deaths. The positivity rate was 13.89 per cent. Tuesday and Monday: Delhi logged 214 cases with a positivity rate of 11.82 per cent on Tuesday, 115 cases with a positivity rate of 7.45 per cent on Monday, and 153 cases with a positivity rate of 9.13 per cent last Sunday.

3 Deaths were Reported Over the Last Four-Five Days

The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the spurt in Covid cases in the national capital and is “prepared to face any eventuality”, CM Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI. Only three deaths have been reported over the last four-five days. In all three patients, comorbidities were “very severe” and it has been assessed that the fatality was due to comorbidities and perhaps Covid was “incidental”, but one can’t say that, he had said.

No Need to Panic: CM Kejriwal Chairs Review Meeting

Addressing reporters after chairing a review meeting on the Covid situation in Delhi, Kejriwal had said there was no need to worry for now and that the city government was taking all required steps. The national capital has witnessed an increase in the number of fresh Covid infections over the last few days amid a sharp rise in the figure of H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

The number of fresh cases had seen a decline over the last few months in Delhi, and it had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the outbreak of the deadly pandemic here. With the fresh cases, the city’s Covid tally has increased to 20,10,741. The data showed that 2,667 Covid tests were conducted on Saturday. Eighty-seven of the 7,989 beds are occupied in dedicated Covid hospitals in the city, while 879 patients are in home isolation, the health department said. The number of active cases of the infection currently stands at 1,395, it added.

XBB.1.16 variant of virus could be driving the surge: Medical Experts

Amid a gradual increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, medical experts say the new XBB.1.16 variant of the virus could be driving the surge. However, they maintain that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get booster shots of the vaccines. They also say this rise in the number of cases could be a result of more people getting themselves tested for Covid as a precaution when they actually get infected with the influenza virus and develop fever and related symptoms.

(With PTI Inputs)

(With PTI Inputs)