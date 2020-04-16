New Delhi: With 62 new cases and record six deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total coronavirus cases in the national capital has reached 1,640 on Thursday with the toll mounting to 38. Also Read - Coronavirus Cases in US Rise to 6,40,000, Death Toll Over 30,000

According to the Delhi Health Department, among the total 1,640 cases, 1,080 patients are the ‘Positive cases under Special Operations’, with no new addition in the last 24 hours. Also Read - 'Coronavirus Disease of Rich People, Not Poor,' Claims Tamil Nadu CM; Opposition Hits Out

The health bulletin says while 83 positive cases have foreign travel history and 342 have “contacts history”. Also Read - Coronavirus Case in Delhi: Govt Increases Containment Zones to 60

Among the total patients, 51 were cured and discharged while one has migrated. “A total of 11 people were discharged on Thursday and 1,550 cases are active as of April 16,” the report said.

On Wednesday, 10 people were discharged in the city.

The Health report said six patients are on ventilators, while 34 are in the ICU. So far, 18,784 tests have been conducted in the city and 2,251 reports are pending. “While 1,640 reports were positive, 14,692 reports were negative,” it says.

Also,1,825 tests were conducted from different containment zones, the report said.

A total of 12,261 people are home quarantined across the city and 2,571 are quarantined at the government facilities. The positive cases in the city are increasing at a rapid rate since the last 15 days – the total positive cases in Delhi were 97 with two deaths on March 30.

The cases were 152 on April 1 with two deaths reported, but jumped to 503 with seven deaths by April 5. By April 10, there were 903 cases with 14 deaths and on April 12, 1,154 cases with 24 deaths, before a record jump of 356 cases the next day. There were 1,578 cases on Wednesday with a total of 32 deaths reported.

So far, Delhi has set up 60 containment zones across the city.

Containment Zones, also known as the red zones, are the areas sealed by the district administrations after at least three coronavirus cases were found in the locality.

After the administration seals the area, the Delhi government starts ‘Operation SHIELD’ in the area.