New Delhi: After witnessing a ravaging second wave of COVID-19 in April and May, Delhi has crossed a positive milestone reporting not just the lowest coronavirus cases this year, but also the lowest since May 1, 2020. With a steady decline over the past few weeks, Delhi registered only 85 new infections and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government showed on Saturday.

Delhi has reported a daily positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, the lowest so far, after 72,920 tests conducted during the 24-hour period. With 158 patients recovering today, the number of active infections also dropped to 1,598, the lowest since March 3 this year.

The cumulative caseload of the national capital reached 14,33,675 while the death toll mounted to 24,961 deaths. Only 494 patients are now in home isolation.

The cumulative positivity rate now stands at 6.76 per cent, while the COVID fatality rate dropped to 1.74 per cent.

As many as 50,839 RT-PCR/CB-NAAT/True-Nat tests and 22,081 Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,12,03,679 tests have been done so far.

The total number of containment zones stands at 1,817.

A total of 1,66,310 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, while cumulative 71,29,002 beneficiaries have been inoculated.

On Monday, Delhi reported 89 new covid cases, below 100 for the first time and the lowest since February 16.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown was extended a few times since then. After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a phased unlocking process from May 31.

On April 20, Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. On April 26, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent.

With ANI inputs