New Delhi: The national capital has reported nearly 27 fresh cases of vector-borne diseases in last one week, according to the reports. A total of 97 cases of dengue have been recorded this year which includes 45 malaria and 26 chikungunya cases. As per the latest report compiled by the various civic bodies, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation area has witnessed the highest spread of vector-borne diseases.

The report suggests 15 dengue, nine malaria, and three chikungunya cases in the last week. Of the total 97 dengue patients, 33 have been reported from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation areas, of which 10 patients have been reported in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation area while 12 are in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation area.

Five dengue infected patients have been found in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area while one patient is in Delhi Cantt. The spread of dengue could not be confirmed in 36 patients as yet. Of the total 45 malaria patients, 13 have been reported in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation area. As many as eight malaria patients each have been confirmed in the North and East Delhi Municipal Corporation areas. However, malaria could not be confirmed in 15 persons.

Apart from the 26 chikungunya patients, 8 have been reported from South Delhi Municipal Corporation area. As many as 3 patients from North Delhi Municipal Corporation area and only one patient from East Delhi Municipal Corporation have been confirmed with chikungunya while one patient has been infected from the NDMC area. However, chikungunya could not be confirmed in 13 patients.

Fines are being imposed on people for letting mosquitoes breed in all the three Municipal Corporation areas. Legal notices have also been issued to several people. Despite issuing challans and legal notices, if dirty water-breeding mosquitoes are found in any house, then the officials have warned of registering FIRs against the offenders.

(With Inputs From IANS)