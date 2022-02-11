New Delhi: The national capital on Friday reported a total of 977 new Covid-19 cases, taking the active case tally to 4,812, according to data shared by the Delhi health department. This is the lowest number of coronavirus cases recorded in 24 hours since December 30 last year, when the daily mark crossed 1,000 with 1,313 Covid cases.Also Read - World Not Free From COVID Yet, More Variants Expected: WHO Chief Scientist's Warning

The city also reported as many as 12 deaths, taking the fatality toll to 26047. Currently, Delhi's cumulative total coronavirus stands at 18,49,596. According to the data shared by the Delhi government, the COVID positivity rate in the metropolis dropped to 1.73 per cent, while the rate of active coronavirus patients currently stands at 0.26%.

In the past 24 hours, the city also reported 1,591 recoveries, taking the total number of recovered patients to 18,18,737. The recovery rate is 98.33 per cent. According to Delhi health department, around 3135 patients are in home isolation. There are 19,582 containment zones in the city currently.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 56,444, including 46,664 RT-PCR and 9780 Antigen. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The number of new COVID-19 cases are on a decline in Delhi. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.