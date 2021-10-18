New Delhi: The national capital has reported the first death due to dengue this year, while the number of cases of the vector-borne disease has mounted to over 720, according to a civic report released on Monday.Also Read - Breaking: Fire Breaks Out in Emergency Ward of LNJP Hospital in Delhi

Of the total count of dengue cases in Delhi this year, 382 have been reported this month till October 16. Also Read - Ganga Canal Closed For Maintenance Till November 5. Will Delhi Water Supply be Affected? Here's What Jal Board Said

The total number of cases this year till October 9 stood at 480. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Increases Flight Frequency Between Delhi, Chicago From Nov 3, Opens Booking

As per the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, one death and a total of 723 dengue cases have been recorded this season till October 16, which is highest count since 2018 for the same period.

CommentsIn September this season, 217 cases were logged, the highest count for the month in the last three years.