New Delhi: The National Capital on Monday reported less than 100 cases for the first time after the second wave hit the country. According to the data released by the health department, Delhi registered 89 new cases, 173 recoveries, and 11 deaths. With these new data, the active cases in the national capital stand at 1,996 whereas the total recoveries mount to 14,05,460. Also Read - Fake Covid, Black Fungus Drugs Manufacturing Unit Busted in Delhi, 2 Doctors Among 10 Held

Also Read - Delhi Bar & Restaurant Raided For Violating Covid Norms