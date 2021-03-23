New Delhi: For the third consecutive day, more than 800 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, which is also the highest single-day rise so far this year, said the health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday. Also Read - Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Favour of COVID-19 Lockdown: Health Minister Rajesh Tope

According to the health bulletin, 888 new COVID cases and seven deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, while 67,418 tests were conducted across Delhi.

The positivity rate was reported to be 1.32 per cent on Monday, as compared to 1.03 per cent on Sunday.

The cumulative positivity rate went up to 4.67 per cent against 4.69 per cent on Sunday. As per the bulletin, a total of 565 patients were recovered or discharged on Monday.

A total of 67,418 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city to 13,889,895.

Meanwhile, Monday saw increased activity on the vaccination front, being the first day when the vaccination sites at Delhi government hospitals worked for at least 12 hours (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.) against the earlier period of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(With inputs from IANS)