PM Modi inaugurates key corridors of country’s first complete ‘Ring Metro’ in Delhi

PM Modi inaugurates key corridors of countrys first complete Ring Metro in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates key Delhi Metro corridors completing India’s first Ring Metro network, boosting connectivity across North and East Delhi while easing congestion for millions of daily commuters.

PM Modi will be dedicating two corridors of the Delhi Metro to public use on March 8. According to officials, PM Modi will launch the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor of Pink Line metro and Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park corridor of Magenta Line metro.

Delhi Metro Set To Complete First Fully Functional Ring Metro

Completion of these two corridors will connect Delhi’s first fully functional Ring Metro network. PM Modi will be launching around 22 kilometres of metro rail which will enhance connectivity to and from several densely populated pockets of the city.

The Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor of Pink Line metro is around 12.3 kilometres long. According to officials it will complete Delhi’s first ring Metro after completion and will pass over several stations including Burari, Jharoda Majra, Jagatpur Village, Sonia Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar.

PM Modi Will Also Lay Foundation Stone For Three New Lines

Residents of East Delhi and North Delhi are expected to benefit from the commissioning of Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor. Officials said that when these corridors are completed commuters will be able to travel across Delhi without travelling via central interchange stations thus reducing time wastage during peak hours.

Completion of Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park corridor of Magenta Line metro will enhance connectivity to key residential-commercial neighbourhoods of North-West Delhi. Completion of the 9.92 kilometre long corridor will provide a crucial link to Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West corridor of Magenta Line metro.

PM Modi Will Launch Seven Metro Stations Along The Route Including Madhuban Chowk, Uttar Pitampura-Prashant Vihar, Haiderpur Village, Haiderpur Badli Mor and Bhalswa.

Engineering Feats PM Modi Will Witness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also witness some amazing feats of engineering when he attends the inauguration event on March 8. For instance, Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor will pass over the Yamuna River via a bridge and features a double-decker viaduct along which a road flyover runs parallel.

Delhi Metro Finds Place Among India’s Most Prestigious Projects Once Again

Officials said that Deepali Chowk Majlis Park corridor features a few stretches which will run at a height of over 28 metres from the ground. This makes it one of the highest elevated corridors of Delhi Metro.

PM Modi expected to lay foundation stone of next phase projects

This year, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of three metro rail corridors which are part of the Delhi Metro’s next phase expansion plan. The projects will include elevated corridors as well as tunnelling work.

Officials further stated that Delhi Metro will remain India’s largest and busiest metro rail system ever since it commenced operations in Delhi over a decade ago. Delhi Metro has been serving crores of commuters residing in and around NCR every day.

