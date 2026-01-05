Delhi riots big BREAKING: NO BAIL for Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Supreme Court says…

Home

The Supreme Court has denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

Delhi Riots Update: In the latest development in the 2020 Delhi riots, Supreme Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, saying that evidence connecting to criminal conspiracy in the case linked to the violent riots. However, the top court granted bail to five others who were named in the case.

The five accused who got bail are – Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmed.

It is to be noted that all the seven accused had challenged the verdict of the Delhi High Court who denied them bail. The case was filed against all the seven accused under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or (UAPA), linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots.

The special court’s bench that led by Justice Aravind Kumar read the judgement before saying the verdict. After rejecting the bail plea of Khalid and Imam, the bench stated that it is satisfied with the prosecution’s evidences that showed that two’s involvement in the criminal conspiracy.

The Apex Court differentiated the charges against all seven persons, saying that it cannot treat all equally for bail.

The Supreme Court rejects the bail plea of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who are booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the 2020 Delhi Riots larger conspiracy case. pic.twitter.com/7tZ4lB3xpg — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2026

“Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stand on a qualitatively different footing as compared to other accused. The hierarchy of participation requires the court to assess each application individually,” SC said.

The Supreme Court mentioned that it had went through Section 15 of the UAPA to check that it could be applied to the accused. The court specifically looked into factors included any act that endangered the unity, integrity and economic security of the country.

The Delhi Police said in the court that the offences the accused committed included attempt to destabilise the state, they also conspired and implemented well-practiced conspiracy which aimed at ‘regime change’and “economic strangulation”, the police have said.

The accused planed the conspiracy in a way that it coincide with the official visit of US President Donald Trump to India. Their vicious intentions were to draw international media attention over the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and globalising it, the team investigating the case had told the court.

It is to be noted that Imam surrendered in January 2020. The police nabbed Khalid in September 2020.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)



