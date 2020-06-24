New Delhi: Yet again, the latest chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police in connection to the Delhi riots has made no mention of the former BJP leader Kapil Mishra, despite a huge controversy over his hate speech and witness testimonies against him. Also Read - Pregnant Jamia Student Safoora Zargar Gets Bail In Delhi Riots Case On 'Humanitarian' Grounds

It was alleged by many locals that Mishra and a few supporters of the BJP set fire to a podium of an anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protest in Jaffrabad that started the horrific violence spreading across northeast Delhi in February this year. Also Read - Amid Battle With Coronavirus, Delhi Faces Terror Threat; Capital Put on High Alert

Moreover, Mishra had also led a rally on February 23 in support of the contentious act where he could be heard using hate speech, the evidence of which is widely available. However, the Delhi Police said that the rumours were deliberate to instigate riots among the protestors. Also Read - 'This is Crazy!': Twitter Outrages on Delhi Police's FIR Against DS Bindra Who Set up Langar For Anti-CAA Protesters at Shaheen Bagh

A constable of the Delhi Police, Ratan Lal, had died during the violent clashes in northeast Delhi that killed more than 50 people over the span of at least three days.

Notably, the new chargesheet listed a speech given by Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav at the anti-CAA rally at Chand Bagh. Yadav, however, was not named in the accused section of the chargesheet.

The previous chargesheet of the Delhi Police Crime Branch had named five men for three murders near Shaheen Bagh that took place during the Delhi riots, including Shahrukh Pathan, who allegedly fired at Head Constable Deepak Dahiya on February 24. But it missed out the names of the BJP leaders.

There have been nearly 800 FIRs and 70 chargesheets in connection to the Delhi riots.