New Delhi: The Delhi Police has named fifteen people as accused in a 17,500-page charge sheet filed over the violence that took place in the national capital in February this year.

The fifteen people named in the charge sheet have been accused under sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IPC and Arms Act.

The charge sheet does not have names of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam as accused. As they were arrested a few days ago, their names will be in the supplementary charge sheet.