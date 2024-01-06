Delhi Riots Case: Special Public Prosecutor Withdraws Resignation; Fresh Arguments To Begin on January 15; Key Points

New Delhi: Amit Prasad, the Special Public Prosecutor representing Delhi Police, has withdrawn his resignation in the cases related to the 2020 north-east Delhi riots. Prasad, who is known for his rol

New Delhi: Amit Prasad, the Special Public Prosecutor representing Delhi Police, has withdrawn his resignation in the cases related to the 2020 north-east Delhi riots. Prasad, who is known for his role in the prosecutions related to the communal riots, appeared before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai during a hearing on a case involving the alleged larger conspiracy behind the riots.

Trending Now

2020 North-east Delhi Riots

The 2020 north-east Delhi riots were a dark chapter in the history of the city, resulting in loss of lives and widespread destruction. The riots, which took place in February 2020, were triggered by clashes between two groups over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The violence lasted for several days, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake.

You may like to read

Having served as the Special Public Prosecutor in the riots cases for over three-and-a-half years, Prasad submitted his resignation to Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena on December 15, 2023. However, he had opted to continue as the Special Public Prosecutor in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. Citing repeated requests from authorities, Prasad said: “I have reconsidered my decision. I have decided to withdraw my resignation and will continue to appear in the (riots) cases.”

During the recent hearing, two other Special Public Prosecutors joined Prasad, indicating an increase in the prosecution’s strength, seriousness, and efforts in the case, an official said. Four Special Public Prosecutors have resigned since the hearing of the riot cases began.

The court has scheduled the matter for January 15 for fresh arguments on pleas submitted by five accused in the larger conspiracy case, seeking disclosure of the investigation status before proceeding with arguments on framing charges.

Court Rejects Khalid Saifi’s Plea For Use Of Seized Mobile Phone

A Delhi court a few months back dismissed the plea of Khalid Saifi, the founder of United Against Hate, seeking the use of his mobile phone seized during the investigation into his alleged involvement in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots conspiracy. The court, led by Special Judge Amitabh Rawat, cited the relevance of information stored on the phone to the case as a reason for its denial.

It also expressed concerns that issuing a duplicate SIM card could lead to the deletion or obstruction of data, particularly on WhatsApp.

“The mobile phone of the applicant, Khalid Saifi, and the SIM card have been seized by the investigating officer (IO) in the present case and they contain information relevant to this case. Thus, the said mobile or the SIM card cannot be released to the applicant,” the judge stated.

He further stressed the potential risks associated with issuing a duplicate SIM card.

In his plea, Saifi stated the difficulties faced by his family in accessing essential services due to the seizure of the SIM card. However, the investigating officer countered this argument, suggesting that essential services could be obtained through an alternative phone number by changing it with the service provider. The court, considering the connections of the seized number to WhatsApp groups and individuals involved in the alleged conspiracy, maintained its decision to deny the application.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.