New Delhi: The latest chargesheet filed on Tuesday in connection with the horrific riots that broke out in northeast Delhi earlier this year, has no mention of the controversial hate speeches made by some BJP leaders.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch filed chargesheets against five men for three murders near Shaheen Bagh that took place during the Delhi riots, including Shahrukh Pathan, who allegedly fired at Head Constable Deepak Dahiya on February 24.

However, the Delhi Police has posed much of its focus on the chronology of the events that allegedly led to one of the worst riots in the national capital.

In connection to the IB employee Aniket Sharma, for instance, the Delhi Police mentioned the entire “chronology” of events that led to his death and said that a group of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors had conspired the murder. However, it entirely omitted the mention of BJP leader Kapil Mishra, even after the enormous controversy and clear evidence against him.

The non-mention of Kapil Mishra and other BJP leaders in chargesheets was furiously brought up in one of the riot hearings by Justice S Muralidhar earlier, who was transferred to another High Court soon after.

There have been 783 FIRs and 70 chargesheets so far in connection to the Delhi riots, while a few more are expected to come up in the next few days in view of the 90-day deadline.