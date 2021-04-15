New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid in the Northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case. The court noted that Umar Khalid can’t be made to incarcerate in jail for infinity merely on account that others who were part of the mob have to be identified and arrested in the matter. Also Read - Kept Under Solitary Confinement, Not Allowed to Step Out of Jail Cell: Umar Khalid Informs Court

Last month, court took cognizance of the offences of sedition, promotion of enmity between groups and abetment in a charge sheet filed against 18 accused, including Umar Khalid.

The judge earlier said that it is grossly unfair and unjustified that the reporting of the exact contents of the chargesheet are reported in the media before cognizance is taken.

Besides Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Khalid Saifi, Ishrat Jahan are the other accused in the case.

Others include Meeran Haider, Gulfisha, Shafa-ur-Rehman, Asif Iqbal, Shadab Ahmed, Tasleem Ahmed, Saleem Malik, Saleem Khan, Athar Khan and Faizan Khan.