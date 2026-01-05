Home

Why Supreme court refused bail to Umar Khalid And Sharjeel Imam even after granting bail to 5 others in Delhi riots conspiracy case

The Supreme Court has not granted bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam bail update: In a significant legal and national development, the Supreme Court of the land refused bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case but granted it to five others. For those unversed, the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured. Notably, the update that is getting more attention is the decision of the Supreme Court not granting bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

Why bail was denied to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam?

Citing “hierarchy of participation” and saying all accused in the case do not stand on the same footing, the top court of the country granted bail to five others named in the case: Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmed, with conditions but refused the same to Khalid and Imam.

What was the prima facie case against Khalid and Imam?

There was a prima facie case against Khalid and Imam under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria said. While the two will remain in jail, activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad have been given bail.

Khalid and Imam can file fresh bail applications after the examination of protected witnesses or after one year from today, the court said. The two stand on qualitatively different footing as compared to other accused, it said.

The PTI report also said the prosecution prima facie disclosed “a central and formative role” and “involvement in the level of planning, mobilisation and strategic direction extending beyond episodic and localised acts”, the bench said.

