New Delhi: Ajit Mohan, vice-president and managing director of Facebook India on Tuesday refused to appear before the Delhi legislative assembly committee on 'peace and harmony', saying that they have already appeared before a parliamentary panel.

Disappointed by the response, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chaddha, who heads the committee, asserted that fresh summons will be issued to social media giant in line with principles of natural justice.

"We had summoned Facebook India VP & MD Ajit Mohan over its role in Delhi riots. In reply, Facebook has asked to withdraw summon as 'regulation of intermediaries like Facebook falls within exclusive authority of GOI', said Delhi Assembly's Peace & Harmony Committee chief Raghav Chadha

He added that Facebook’s letter is in disregard of committee’s privilege. “Its refusal to appear before the committee is an attempt to conceal crucial facts in relation to its role in Delhi riots. Fresh summons will be issued to it in line with principles of natural justice”, said Chaddha.

The panel had issued a notice to Facebook India vice president and managing director Ajit Mohan last week, asking him to appear before it on September 15 in connection with complaints about the social media giant”s alleged deliberate inaction to curb hateful content in the country.

The hearing by the assembly panel follows a Wall Street Journal report that claimed that one of Facebook”s senior India policy executives intervened in internal communication to stop a permanent ban on a BJP lawmaker from Telangana after he allegedly shared communally-charged posts.