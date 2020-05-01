New Delhi: In a major development, the Delhi Police on Friday filed the first chargesheet in connection with the communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi in February. Also Read - AISA State President Kawalpreet Kaur's Phone Seized by Delhi Police For Delhi Riots Investigation

“First chargesheet has been filed against Shahrukh (who had fired on head constable Deepak Dahiya and others), Kaleem Ahmad and Ishtiyak Mallik in the Karkardooma Court in connection with northeast Delhi violence,” the Delhi Police said in a statement today. Also Read - 7 People Arrested In Connection With Death Of Head Constable Ratan Lal During Delhi Riots

First chargesheet has been filed against Sahrukh (who had fired on head constable Deepak Dahiya and others), Kaleem Ahmad & Ishtiyak Mallik in the Karkardooma Court in connection with Northeast Delhi violence: Delhi Police Also Read - Delhi Riots: ED Books Tahir Hussain, PFI For Money Laundering — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

Notably, an image of Shahrukh pointing his gun at Delhi Police head constable Deepak Dahiya on February 24 in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur had gone viral on social media. He was arrested almost a week later from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli, after he fled the national capital in the wake of the incident.

On February 23, two days after a group women protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) occupied the road under the Jaffrabad metro station, clashes had broken out between pro- and anti-CAA groups after a group of locals led a protest march of their own against the blocking of the road.

The clashes, however, turned communal the next day and continued till the night of February 25 and were brought under control only after National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval visited the affected areas. The violence coincided with the maiden state visit to India by US President Donald Trump.

A total of 53 people were killed in these riots.

Today’s development comes amid Delhi Police’s crackdown on anti-CAA protesters from the Jamia Millia Islamia University.