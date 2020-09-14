New Delhi: Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid has been arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with northeast Delhi riots that broke out in February this year. Notably, Khalid, who was summoned on Saturday and Sunday was arrested after being questioned for around 10 hours. He will be produced before a Delhi court today. Also Read - Delhi Riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav And Jayati Ghosh Not Arraigned as Accused in Chargesheet, Clarifies Police

"My son Umar Khalid has been arrested tonight at 11 PM by Special Cell, Delhi Police under UAPA. Police was questioning him since 1 PM. He has been implicated in Delhi riots," said Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, father of Umar Khalid.

Earlier on September 2, Khalid was called by the Crime Branch for questioning in the northeast Delhi riots case. He was let off after the questioning.

If reports are to be believed, a chargesheet against him is likely to be filed in the coming days.