New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell has filed a chargesheet against 15 accused in connection with the communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi in February this year. The chargesheet revealed that five accused, who are slapped with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), received Rs 1.61 crore to execute the protest against the CAA. Out of the total money which was received as cash or bank transactions, Rs 1.48 crore was used to ‘manage the protest sites and execute the conspiracy of riots’. Also Read - Journalist Spying Case: Chinese, Nepalese Nationals Caught Trying To Get Info On Defence Secrets, Says Delhi Police

These five persons are former AAP leader Tahir Hussain, former councillor Ishrat Jahan, student Meeran Haider, activist Khalid Saifi and Shifa-ur-Rehman. Tahir Hussain has been named as a prime accused in the chargesheet. Also Read - Delhi Police's Special Cell Probing Cyber Attack on NIC, MEITY

However, the chargesheet does not name Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Mohammed Pervez Ahmad, Mohammed Ilyas, Danish and Faizal Khan. It has been reported that their names will be added in the supplementary chargesheet. Also Read - Delhi Riots Case: 15 People Named in 17,500-Page Chargesheet Filed By Delhi Police

Apart from revealing the financial transaction, the police also elabortaed on how the riots were “engineered”.

In the chargesheet, the police claimed that a secret conspiratorial meeting was held on February 16-17, during which ‘key conspirators made up their mind that the final show down of the pan Delhi protests will be executed in northeast, Shahdara, south districts with the areas of Chand Bagh and Jafrabad as the initial hotspots.”

According to the chargesheet that there was a clear understanding between the key conspirators who attended the meeting that the protest sites, currently located in side lanes in Muslim dominated areas, would need to be shifted and converted into chakka jaam on carefully chosen sites located on arterial or busy roads in proximity to mixed population areas to paralyze the normal movement of traffic and flow of life and engineer riots.

“The traffic would be followed by confrontation and attack on Policemen and Public Persons, damage, and destruction of public property by use of arson and other means in these so engineered riots,” the chargesheet disclosed.

Furthermore, it added, “It is not a mere coincidence that while the weapon of offence was financed by Tahir Hussain, the finance for cartridges used in the murder of Rahul Solanki came from Suleman Siddique, one of the persons who had attended this secret conspiratorial meeting.”

(With inputs from agencies)