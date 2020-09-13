New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday clarified that CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj campaign leader Yogendra Yadav and economist and Delhi University professor Jayanti Ghosh have not been arraigned as accused in the supplementary chargesheet (of Delhi violence case) filed by them. Also Read - Northeast Delhi Riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav's Names in Chargesheet

Issuing a clarification, the Delhi Police said,"As far as tweet by a news agency regarding Delhi Police naming academicians and politicians in supplementary charge sheet of case related to Jaffrabad riots is concerned, it's mentioned in one of online news agency report that names are part of disclosure statement of one of the accused in connection with organizing and addressing the Anti-CAA protests. It is worth mentioning that the disclosure statement has been truthfully recorded as narrated by the accused person."

It added,"A person is not arraigned as an accused only on the basis of disclosure statement. However, it is only on the existence of sufficient corroborative evidence does further legal action is taken. The matter is currently subjudice."

Earlier on Saturday, Yechury lashed out at the central government after his name appeared in the case. “Delhi Police is under the Centre and Home Ministry. Its illegitimate, illegal actions are a direct outcome of the politics of BJP’s top leadership. They are scared of legitimate peaceful protests by mainstream political parties and are misusing state power to target the opposition”, he tweeted.

Notably, communal violence broke out in North-East Delhi on February 24 after clashes between CAA supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.