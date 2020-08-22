New Delhi: Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain provoked his community following which Muslims turned violent and started pelting stones on Hindus, said a Delhi court cognisance of the charge sheet filed against him in connection with the murder case of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during communal violence in the city in February. Also Read - Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain Confesses His Role in Northeast Delhi Riots: Police

Sharma was found dead in Chand Bagh area of Delhi's northeast district on February 25. His charred body was recovered from a drain and bore 51 sharp and blunt injuries, according to the post mortem report. In total, 53 people had lost their lives during the riots.

However, the Court was told that the police are yet to obtain sanction against Hussain and other co-accused in the case from the authorities concerned as required in a sedition case.

To this, Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak said,”In this scenario when there is no time frame for obtaining sanction and that any delay in proceeding further in the matter will unnecessarily defeat the purpose for which the special courts for trial of riots cases have been created, I deem it fit to take cognisance of all the offences.”

“I am of the opinion that there is sufficient material on record to take cognisance of the offences alleged to have been committed by accused persons. IO (investigating officer) has informed that in the present case a letter has been sent to the Competent Authority on June 22 but it was not clear as to how much time it will take for obtaining sanction”, the judge said in his order.

The court noted that riots took place in a “planned manner” resulting from a “well hatched conspiracy” and it was allegedly abetted by the leader of the mob, accused Tahir Hussain and other co-accused also acted upon.

“He provoked his community against the other community with a view to promote enmity on the grounds of religion between Hindus and Muslims claiming that Hindu people have killed a number of Muslims and have set their shops on fire at Sherpur Chowk and they should not let any Hindu go scot free”, Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak asserted.

He added,”Thereupon, the uncontrolled mob turned into rioters and in process of rioting, caught hold of Ankit Sharma, dragged him to Chand Bagh and caused his death by inflicting multiple injuries using sharp and blunt objects in a brutal manner and with a view to conceal the evidence threw his dead body in the drain.”

The court posted the matter for further hearing on August 28 directed all the accused to be produced before it through video conferencing.

Earlier this year on February 24, communal clashes had broken out in northeast area of the national capital after violence between CAA supporters and protesters. A total of 53 people were killed and around 200 were injured in the riots.