Delhi: Under-construction building in Rohini collapses; rescue operations underway

An under-construction building collapsed in Delhi’s Rohini Sector 16 on Wednesday (July 8). As soon as information was received about the incident, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Meanwhile, a building collapsed in the Moshi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.
Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department said that as many as 13- 14 people are feared to be trapped under the debris.
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