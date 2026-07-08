Delhi: Under-construction building in Rohini collapses; rescue operations underway

An under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Rohini Sector 16 on Wednesday. Several people are feared trapped while rescue operations are underway.

Written by: Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: July 8, 2026, 6:25 PM IST
Delhi: Under-construction building in Rohini collapses; rescue operations underway
A building collapsed in Rohini Sector 16. ANI/Screengrab

An under-construction building collapsed in Delhi’s Rohini Sector 16 on Wednesday (July 8). As soon as information was received about the incident, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, a building collapsed in the Moshi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.

Read more: Newly wed woman falls to death from third floor in Delhi, family alleges murder, dowry harassment

Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department said that as many as 13- 14 people are feared to be trapped under the debris.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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