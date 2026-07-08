Delhi: Under-construction building in Rohini collapses; rescue operations underway

An under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Rohini Sector 16 on Wednesday. Several people are feared trapped while rescue operations are underway.

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A building collapsed in Rohini Sector 16. ANI/Screengrab

An under-construction building collapsed in Delhi’s Rohini Sector 16 on Wednesday (July 8). As soon as information was received about the incident, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, a building collapsed in the Moshi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.

Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department said that as many as 13- 14 people are feared to be trapped under the debris.