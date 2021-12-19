New Delhi: The DRDO scientist, who was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in connection with the Rohini Court blast case, on Sunday reportedly attempted to commit suicide. Bharat Bhushan Kataria tried to “consume some poisonous substance while he was in police custody”, sources were quoted as saying by news agency IANS.Also Read - Parineeti Chopra Clears The Air: Actor Slams Talent Show For Listing Her as Judge, Calls It Absolute Shame

He has now been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. However, there was no official confirmation of the incident yet, IANS reported.

This comes a day after Bharat Bhushan Kataria, a serving scientist at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), on Saturday was arrested by the Delhi Police for his involvement in the December 9 Rohini blast case.

Police officials said there were three points of evidence to the accused in the case. They added that the first is the CCTV footage that showed him twice on screen, once with a bag, suspected to carry the explosives, and the second time without it.