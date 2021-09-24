New Delhi: At least four persons have been killed after shots were fired inside the premises of Rohini court in Delhi. Delhi’s most wanted gangster Jiternder alias Gogi was shot dead by attackers, believed to be of a rival gang, in the shootout.Also Read - Russian University Campus Shooting: Eight Killed, Several Injured; Shooter Neutralised

Among the others killed, the two attackers who were in dressed as lawyers were shot dead inside the court, said Delhi Police Special Cell.

The incident happened in Rohini court number 2 when Jitendra was presented before the judge.