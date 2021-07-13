New Delhi: Some government-run vaccination centres in the national capital are expected to be closed on Tuesday as the city has run out of Covishield stock, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed. ‘Vaccines have run out in Delhi again. The central government gives vaccines for a day or two, then we have to keep the vaccine centres closed for several days.’ ‘Why is our country’s vaccine programme faltering even after so many days?’ asserted Sisodia.Also Read - Major Fire Breaks Out in Godown at Tikri Kalan PVC Market in Delhi, Firefighting Underway

दिल्ली में वैक्सीन फिर ख़त्म हो गई है… केंद्र सरकार एक दो दिन की वैक्सीन देती है, फिर हमें कई दिन वैक्सीन केंद्र बंद रखने पड़ते हैं. केंद्र सरकार की क्या मजबूरी है…इतने दिन बाद भी हमारे देश का वैक्सीन प्रोग्राम लड़खड़ा कर क्यूँ चल रहा है? pic.twitter.com/rXJEBQJRtt — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 12, 2021

Earlier on Monday, a total of 36,238 vaccine doses were administered on Monday, taking the total number of jabs given so far to 89,37,904.

Dip in Average Daily Vaccination

Government data showed that there has been a decline in average daily inoculation against the coronavirus since June 21, when the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced. According to the data available on the CoWIN platform, an average of 61.14 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered daily in the week from June 21-27, which dropped to 41.92 lakh doses daily in the subsequent week of June 28-July 4.

In the week from July 5 to July 11, the number of daily average vaccine doses administered further dipped to 34.32 lakh.

Among states, however, a mixed trend has emerged. States such as Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh showed a decline in average daily vaccinations since the week from June 21-27, while a mixed trend in administration of daily doses of COVID-19 was seen in states and UTs like Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Jammu and Kashmir, according to CoWIN.

In the states of Assam and Tripura which recently reported a rise in fresh COVID-19 cases, a declining trend in administration of average daily vaccine doses can be seen. Even then the daily average vaccination remained higher than the previous phase of COVID-19 vaccination. In the week from June 14-20, just 33.97 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered daily on an average.

The Health Ministry yesterday said that over 1.54 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered. The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered so far has reached 37.73 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.