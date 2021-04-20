New Delhi: Delhi’s Saket District Court Judge Kovai Venugopal on Monday succumbed to COVID-19 at a government hospital in the capital, according to court sources. Venugopal, who was a Judge at the Saket Family Court, died at around 11 AM at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. He was 47. Also Read - LANCET Research Establishes, Coronavirus Is Airborne | Latest Video

Venugopal was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after battling the infection for a week and was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward. Saket Bar Association President Karnail Singh called the sudden demise of Venugopal unfortunate and a great loss to the legal community.

He said it was "negligence on the part of the government".

“We have been continuously asking the government to make vaccination for all judges and lawyers mandatory as we have to work among thousands of people on a daily basis to keep the justice delivery system working,” he added.

The government, last evening, expedited the vaccination drive and announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for all Indians above 18 years of age starting May 1.