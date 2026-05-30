Delhi: Multi-storey building collapsed in Saket, several feared trapped; rescue operation underway

A five-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Saket on Saturday leading to the Delhi Fire Services launching a rescue operation to help those trapped under the rubble.

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Rescue operation underway after a building collapsed at Saket area in New Delhi. PTI

A multi-storey building collapsed in South Delhi’s Saket area on Saturday, with several people feared trapped under it. Rescue operations are currently underway.

Emergency response teams are working at the scene. Fire Department officials said they received a call about the incident at 7:45 PM and immediately dispatched four fire tenders. Further information is still awaited, a DFS officer said.

The entire multi-storey building collapsed, flattening into a massive mound of rubble, according to officials at the site. According to police sources, the building had a coaching institute on the ground floor and construction work was underway on upper floors. It is suspected that those trapped maybe students.

“The caller informed that some people were trapped under the debris. We have sent four fire tenders and are waiting for updates from the fire officials carrying out the search and rescue operation,” the official said.

Building reduced to concrete

Visuals from the site showed the building reduced to heaps of concrete, twisted metal and broken pillars, with debris strewn across the area. Residents and neighbours rushed to the spot carrying flashlights and mobile phones, trying to ascertain the extent of the damage and check whether anyone was trapped under the debris.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rescue operation is underway after a five storey building collapsed in the Mehrauli police station area. pic.twitter.com/hzQl92FsSp — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026

As fire department personnel and police teams launched search and rescue operations, anxious locals were seen combing through the rubble. The narrow lane and densely built-up neighbourhood witnessed chaotic scenes as residents shouted to clear passage for rescue vehicles and personnel.

Many people used mobile phone flashlights to assist search efforts. No major damage to adjacent buildings was immediately reported. Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of people who may be trapped. Rescue operations are underway and further details are awaited.

With inputs from agencies