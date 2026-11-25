Delhi cafe horror: 22-year-old woman alleges gangrape by colleagues after late-night party; 2 women among 3 arrested

A 22-year-old woman has alleged that two of her colleagues gang-raped her after a late-night party at a cafe in East Delhi. Three people, including two women, have been arrested, while three others remain absconding.

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Woman alleges gangrape by two colleagues during late-night party at Delhi cafe (Image for representational purpose only)

A 22-year-old woman has alleged that she was gang-raped by two of her colleagues after a late-night party at a cafe in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar. Police have arrested three people, including two women, while three other accused are still absconding. The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of Tuesday after the woman attended a party with her colleagues at Saltanate Cafe in Preet Vihar on Monday night.

According to preliminary information, the survivor and the six accused worked at another cafe in Cross River Mall in the Karkardooma area. They had gathered at the Preet Vihar cafe for a party along with one other colleague.

Police said the cafe usually shuts at 11:30 pm. However, one of the employees reportedly had the keys to the premises, allowing the group to reopen the establishment and continue their party after closing hours.

The group allegedly consumed alcohol, danced and stayed at the cafe until around 3:30 am on Tuesday.

The woman later alleged that two men sexually assaulted her, while the other colleagues present at the gathering helped them.

Three arrested, search on for other accused

Following the woman’s complaint, Delhi Police registered a case against six people, including four men and two women, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Three accused, including two women, have been arrested so far. The remaining three suspects are absconding, and police teams are trying to trace them. According to reports, the police are recording the survivor’s detailed statement as part of the investigation. Her statement is also expected to be recorded before a magistrate.

Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and the role of each person present during the gathering.

Further investigation into the case is underway.