Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Speed details, travel time, route and automatic cleaning technology inside

Delhis Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Speed details, travel time, route and automatic cleaning technology inside

Delhi–Meerut Rapid Rail corridor slashes travel time to under an hour, connecting Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut at 160 kmph, redefining NCR commuting with speed, comfort, and world-class infrastructure.

Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail corridor

Video footage of India’s Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail corridor opening ceremony surfaced on social media this week as work completed on Phase 1 of the Namo Bharat RRTS Project and services officially launched operations this week. Cutting travel times on one of North India’s most frequented corridors down to less than an hour, India’s newest high-speed rail corridor is already trending across social media networks – and for good reason.

Videos show travelers boarding trains from Sarai Kale Khan station in New Delhi this week and arriving at their destination stations in Meerut in the state of Uttar Pradesh before some of their automobile counterparts even hit the road.

Video footage of trainees boarding the first trains running along the corridor have been met with both awe and excitement.

Delhi–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (popularly known as Namo Bharat RRTS) is India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System to be completely operational.

Ready. Set. Zoom!

Traveling at operational speeds of up to 160 km/h (but built to run at speeds of up to 180 km/h! ) RRTS trains complete the semi-high-speed corridor in just about 55-58 minutes – a stark contrast to bus and automobile travel along the corridor which can take upwards of 2 hours during peak traffic hours.

Videos of the trains zipping through stations and overhead crossings have been circulated across Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Stops along the way are far from your average government-built railway stations either. Each station along the corridor sports:

Parking Facilities

Intermodal Transfers

Wait Rooms

High-quality passenger amenities

Accessible station platforms

The list goes on! Check out the list of stations along the corridor below.

Corridor stations include:

Sarai Kale Khan (Delhi)

New Ashok Nagar

Anand Vihar

Ghaziabad

Guldhar

Duhai

Meerut South

Shatabdi Nagar

Begumpul

Modipuram Metro Station, Meerut

These aren’t just pit stops – they’re state-of-the-art stations being designed with the daily commuter in mind.

Comfort galore

But it’s not just the high-speed connectivity that’s catching peoples’ attention. Passengers on the first trains to launch operations this week are raving about the amenities available on board the trains.

All aboard!

Not only are services equipped with free Wi-Fi onboard, but passengers can also take advantage of spacious seating, USB charging ports, and plenty of legroom while traveling between Delhi and Meerut on Namo Bharat RRTS.

With standard and premium coaches available on trains, Namo Bharat RRTS is an affordable option for commuters looking to avoid some of the busiest roads in Uttar Pradesh and Northern India.

Why should you care?

Millions of daily commuters between Delhi and Meerut will feel the impact of this new connectivity option:

Shorter Travel Times: Say goodbye to hours-long Delhi–Meerut commute times and hello to traveling at warp speed.

Decreased Traffic: If you’ve got a RRTS station near you, you may soon see less congestion during rush hour as commuters take to the rails.

Increased Employment Opportunities: Accessibility to jobs and new residential areas just got a whole lot easier.

Cleaner Air: RRTS trains are electric and have the potential to take thousands of cars off the road.

No wonder why industry leaders are praising the project as a model for future ready cities.

Meet The Commuters Who Can’t Stop Raving About Delhi Meerut RRTS

Social media is exploding with reactions from excited commuters who can’t stop talking about their favorite new rail line.

“Best commute ever.” “Dream come true!” and “so amazing! !” are just a few of the tweets making the rounds.

What’s Next?

Phase 1 of Delhi Meerut RRTS is officially open for business. But plans for future corridor expansions are in the works.

That means more RRTS…Someday.

For now, grab yourself a ticket and enjoy the ride!

