New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government on Friday ordered shops/ street vendors in Sarojini Nagar Market to follow odd-even operations for the weekend of December 25 & December 26 amid the growing threats of the Coronavirus.Also Read - Omicron Scare: Chandigarh To Allow Only Fully-Vaccinated People In Hotels, Public Places

Earlier today, the Delhi High Court said on Friday took note of overcrowding in Sarojini Nagar market which had witnessed a bomb blast in the past. The state of affairs, be it Covid or non-Covid, is “frightening” as people are “flowing like a river” which could lead to stampede and death of hundreds. The court said whether there is Covid or not, people have to remain alert and made it clear that if there is any death because of COVID-19 infection or stampede in the Sarojini Nagar market, then the officials of the authorities concerned, NDMC and Delhi Police, will be personally held liable for it. Also Read - Covid Third Wave in India to Peak by THIS Date, Predicts IIT Kanpur Study

The court also issued contempt notice against officials of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for not complying with its earlier orders on removal of encroachment from the market, including illegal vendors and their goods. Also Read - US To Lift Travel Ban On 8 Southern African Countries

It also asked the Delhi Police and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to work out a movement plan for the public in the market and asked the NDMC and other authorities to ensure there is no overcrowding. It further directed the DDMA to make a visit to the market forthwith and assess the situation in view of the prevailing situation of the pandemic.