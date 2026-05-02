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Delhi School big update: Schools cannot ask parents to pay fees for more than 1 month at a time, says Delhi govt

Delhi School big update: Schools cannot ask parents to pay fees for more than 1 month at a time, says Delhi govt

According to the DoE order, if any parent willingly wants to pay fees for more than a month in one instalment, they can.

Delhi School big update: Schools cannot ask parents to pay fees for more than 1 month at a time, says Delhi govt | Image: ANI

Delhi School Big Update: From now on, no private (unaided) schools located in Delhi can compel or mandate parents to pay fees for more than a month in a single installment, as per the Directorate of Education’s (DoE) latest order. According to the DoE’s order, the department had received repeated complaints from parents about some private schools forcing fee payments on a bi-monthly, quarterly, or advance basis. Acting on parents’ complaints, the DoE has taken this decision.

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What Did The Directorate Of Education’s Order Say?

“Such a practice imposes an undue financial burden upon parents, particularly those belonging to low and middle-income groups, and runs contrary to the underlying objective of ensuring equitable and inclusive access to education,” read the order.

The order stated that the practice of asking for more than one month fee from parents is inconsistent with the High Court’s directions and the instructions issued by the DoE.

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The DoE also referred to its circular dated February 15, 2019, which directed private schools to collect fees monthly, as per High Court order of April 10, 2013 in the case “Rahul Chadha & Ors. Vs Summer Field School & Ors.”, which also mandated monthly fee collection.

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Schools Cannot Demand Fees Beyond One Month

The DoE’s order also prohibits private schools in Delhi from forcing parents to deposit the fees for over a month at a time for “admission, continuation of enrolment, or any other benefit or service extended to the student.”

Private schools are also instructed to display order on their notice boards and official websites in seven working days. If any school ignores DoE’s order, actions will be taken against it under Delhi School Education Act, 1973, and the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973.

Parents Welcome Order

Parents welcomed the order and stated that this has removed a huge financial burden from them.

“Schools had been forcing parents to pay quarterly fees, and the order is helpful as it provides parents comfort. This has also been a long-pending demand of ours. In our school, which had been charging hiked fees until recently, paying the fees for three months would become a big financial burden, as the one month fee is ₹16,000, meaning we would have to pay almost ₹50,000 at a go,” Hindustan Times quoted Divya Mattey, a parent, as saying, Divya’s son is a Class 12 student of Delhi Public School, Dwarka.

“The order is really good, but the problem is always the lack of implementation. The government and the DoE are both required to implement it on a strict basis, and ensure that no school violates it. However, this compliance is not there from the school’s side,” said Vipul Goyal, whose son (class 10) studies at Mount Fort School, Ashok Vihar.

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