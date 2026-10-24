Delhi school horror: Class 12 student found dead behind guard room in Shahdara, police launch probe

A 17-year-old Class 12 student was found dead with burn injuries behind the guard room of a government school in Delhi’s Krishna Nagar on Saturday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/delhi-school-horror-class-12-student-found-dead-behind-guard-room-in-shahdara-police-launch-probe-8538848/ Copy

Delhi school horror: Class 12 student found dead behind guard room in Shahdara, police launch probe | Image: ANI/ Representational

A Class 12 student was found dead with burn injuries at a government school in Krishna Nagar, in Delhi’s Shahdara, on Saturday. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. According to the Delhi Police, officers reached the school after receiving a PCR call about a fire. The student was found behind the school’s guard room, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said in a statement.

The student’s family told police that she was 17 years old. However, a report by The Indian Express described her as approximately 18 years old.

Police collect evidence from school

During the initial investigation, police recovered some materials from the spot and the student’s school bag. A crime scene team was called to examine the area and collect evidence.

Fire brigade personnel and police officers were also present at the school following the incident.

Some reports have mentioned a possible suicide note and a substance recovered from the scene. However, these details have not been confirmed in the police statement available so far.

Police are examining the evidence to establish what happened before the student’s death. Officials have not yet shared further details about the recovered materials or the circumstances leading to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information is expected as the police establish the sequence of events.

Recent cases under police investigation

In Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, a 16-year-old Class 11 student was found dead at his home on October 21. His parents alleged that he had faced caste-based harassment from a teacher and two classmates at school.

In another case, a 13-year-old Class 7 student was found dead in a hostel room in Pathardi, in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district, on October 21.

In September, a 16-year-old Class 11 student died after falling from the third floor of a private school in Faridabad, Haryana.

Her family alleged that she had been made to stand outside her classroom for nearly four hours as punishment. The school denied the allegation and gave a different account of the events before the fall.

These cases involve different circumstances, and the allegations made by families have not been established in every instance. Police investigations are important to determine the facts and whether any wrongdoing took place.

Mental issue disclaimer

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.