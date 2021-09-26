Delhi School Reopening News: Demanding resumption of normal classes for students of primary section and classes 6-8, a section of parents and school teachers on Saturday staged a protest outside chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. RC Jain, president of the Delhi State Public Schools Management Association (DPSMA) said the government had said they would analyse the situation after reopening of schools for Classes 9-12 and then decide on reopening further.Also Read - Delhi's Directorate of Education Asks CBSE to Waive-off Board Exam Fees of Class 10, 12 Students of Govt Schools

"It has been close to a month but there has been no Covid case reported from any school. Even the positivity rate in the national capital is below 0.1 per cent."We want that schools should be reopened not only for classes 6-8 but also for primary classes. If there is a change in the current scenario, they can be closed again," news agency PTI quoted Jain as saying.

After the first wave of COVID-19 hit the country in March last year, schools had reopened for classes 9 to 11 in Delhi on February 5, 2021, but they were again shut on April 9 after COVID-19 cases rose in the second wave of the pandemic.

Earlier this month, following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation the Delhi government had allowed students of classes 9 to 12 to attend physical classes. While several states had partially reopened schools in July and August as COVID cases receded, an expert panel had reportedly asked the Kejriwal government to exercise caution and reopen schools only in a graded manner.

Meanwhile, the daily COVID-19 case count has dropped in the capital city. It has registered 27 fresh infections and zero death yesterday. Three fatalities due to coronavirus have been reported this month so far — one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi stands at 25,085.

However, despite the fall in daily cases for the last several days, CM Kejriwal has cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 infections were quite real and asserted that his government was preparing on a war footing to combat it.

Notably, Delhi had reeled under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that swept the country claiming a massive number of lives daily with the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals adding to the woes.