New Delhi: After a hiatus of 19 months, schools, colleges, universities and coaching institutes in Delhi will reopen from November 1. Earlier this week, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had allowed the resumption of physical classes, however, both students and school staff have been asked to strictly abide by the COVID-19 protocols— wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing.Also Read - Delhi Schools Reopen Today for Classes 9 to 12 After Prolonged Closure; Here's a List of the Guidelines Issued by DDMA

“DDMA has now allowed the reopening of schools for all classes. Therefore it is decided to reopen the schools from November 1, 2021 for students of all classes”, read the Directorate of Education (DoE) circular issued on October 29.

While many principals and heads of school associations have welcomed the decision, saying it was taken at “just the right time”, parents, on the other hand, were divided on the issue with some calling it necessary to make up for the learning loss and others raising concerns about COVID-19 risk amid festivities and rising pollution levels.

Key points from the guidelines here:-

Students, teachers, and employees living in containment zones will not be allowed inside the campus.

Children can not share their food, books, and other stationery items with each other.

No more than 50 pc per cent attendance should be recorded at a time.

There should be a gap of at least one hour between the exit of the last group of the morning shift and entry of the first group of evening shifts in double-shifted schools and colleges.

Similarly, all other educational and coaching institutes shall maintain a gap between batches and shifts.

Thermal scanners mandatory at the entry gate of the school

Students have been asked to strictly adhere to COVID safety protocols like wearing masks, maintaining social distance.

The area or part of the school/institute building being used for vaccination or ration distribution should be properly separated/demarcated from the area/part of the school/institute building that will be used for academic activities.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had earlier announced the reopening of schools for classes nine to 12, colleges and coaching institutions from September 1 following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. However, this is the first time that schools will reopen for all classes after the outbreak of deadly coronavirus.

The decision to reopen schools and other educational institutes came as the national capital continues to report less than 100 cases of COVID daily. Earlier on Saturday, the city reported 37 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero deaths. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Delhi was recorded at 4.90 per cent.