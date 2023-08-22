Home

Delhi Schools, Govt Offices, Banks To Remain Shut from September 8-10 For G20 Summit

CM Arvind Kejriwal approves the proposal to declare public holiday from 8th to 10th September in Delhi, in view of the G20 summit. All schools, govt offices including MCD offices will be closed on these dates

New Delhi: Hours after Police urged Delhi Chief Secretary to declare a public holiday from 8th September to 10th September in view of the G20 summit, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the proposal and announced a public holiday on the said dates. All schools, and government offices including MCD offices will now remain closed on September 8,9 and 10.

Traffic restrictions and diversion for the summit will kick in from September 7 midnight.

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS:

Strict restrictions on the movement of the general public in areas that come under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) are expected on September 8, 9 and 10 for the G-20 Summit.

The main routes that would be taken by the dignitaries will be from the airport to 18 hotels (16 in Delhi and two in Gurgaon) and the hotels to the main venue (Pragati Maidan) and to Rajghat. Traffic movement around the airport will be of prime importance and apart from restrictions, traffic will move in a controlled manner at times. Besides this, arrangements have been made for the spouses of the heads of states who are scheduled to travel to Pusa Institute and National Gallery of Modern Art.

Special passes will be issued for government officials who have to visit the area during the Summit. High security will also be deployed in markets like Dilli Haat, Chandni Chowk, Khan Market, Connaught Place and Malcha Market.

Roads that would not be accessible for the general public are: Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Niti Marg, Kautilya Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Janpath, Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Purana Qila Road, Akbar Road, Ashoka Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg and Lodhi Road will see heavy traffic restrictions.

Security Preparations for G20 Meet in Full Swing: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police said they are coordinating with security agencies and are fully prepared for the upcoming G20 summit which is going to be held next month.

Delhi Police have worked on the soft skills of the staff which will be deployed during the summit, they said.

The city police are working for last several months to prepare for the programme.

The Delhi Police are training its staff which will be deployed during the summit

The police were trained on soft skills so that whenever they interact with a dignitary, tourist or media person, they should know what to keep in mind as people are coming from culturally different places

They have also been trained about specific duty points

Our commando team is all set Adequate arrangements have been made at the airport, carcade, place of stay, venue, or wherever they (dignitaries) will travel.

Several units of Delhi Police, including training, traffic, law and order, armed battalions, Special Cell etc are working with other agencies

19 women commandos of the Delhi Police trained as “markswomen.” They have taken a one-month training from the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, Madhya Pradesh.

Commandos and VIP security duty personnel from various CAPFs like the CRPF, ITBP, BSF, CISF and the SSB have been called to Delhi from their various field formations to render “protocol and protection” duties during the G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held here on September 9-10 at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre, earlier Pragati Maidan, and some other vital locations.

These special units, including that of the Delhi Police, will function under the central command of the Ministry of Home Affairs till the G20 meet gets over and all the premiers and dignitaries have left for their destinations.

